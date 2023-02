Seth James DeMoor lives and breaths running! He’s a Colorado native growing up in Buena Vista. His motto is, “Seek beauty, work hard, and love each other.”.

Seth competed at CU Boulder, marathon’s around the world, and won the Pikes Peak Marathon twice (2020 and 2021)!

Seth runs an incredible YouTube channel where he talks running, training, injuries, and shoe reviews.

Seth stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.