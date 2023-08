‘Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story’ hits theaters everywhere on August 25, but we’re giving you the chance to see the movie before any else. And, we’ll thrown in some passes to Podium Karting and Events.

To enter just go to our Facebook Page, Great Day Colorado, or scan the QR Code for details. You can also learn more about ‘Podium Karting’ by giving them a call at 720-282-5000 or visit them online.