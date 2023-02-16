You probably know RZA from the American Hip-Hop ground Wu-Tang Clan” formed out of Staten Island, NY in 1992. Now, RZA is collaborating with the Colorado Symphony for the Imagination Artist Series.

The series provides artists like RZA with unparalleled creative access to the entire orchestra. It gives RZA a blank canvas to innovate.

This weekend (February 17-18) is RZA’s second performance with the Symphony called, “36th Chamber of Shaolin” and “A Ballet Through Mud”. Wu Tang first performed with the Colorado Symphony in 2021 at Red Rocks.

RZA stopped by Great Day Colorado and chatted with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.