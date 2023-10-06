One of the biggest names in country music is kicking off the season for Parker Arts! Rodney Atkins is performing at the town of Parker’s Arts and culture hub Saturday night. GDC chatted with this season’s line up is director Carrie Glassburn to learn more.

Tickets for Parker Arts season of entertainment are on sale now. There will be national acts, musical theater, stand-up comedy and more! You can see a full line up of events and buy tickets online at parkerarts.org or call the box office at 303-805-6800.