There are so many different types of workouts out there. Cardio, boxing, cycling….But have you ever heard of ‘goat yoga’? Yes, it’s exactly what you think. It’s just like traditional yoga, a relaxing workout but with a fun twist. Jenna Middaugh and Joana Canals went to Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga at the Orchard Town Center, for “Joana’s Fitness Fix!”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction