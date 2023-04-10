If you’re into cars and racing cars then checkout RJ’s Raceway and Hobbies located in Wheat Ridge, CO!
RJ’s Raceway is a family-owned slot-car racetrack. GDC’s Chris Tomer stopped by and raced a few cars.
by: Chris Tomer
Posted:
Updated:
If you’re into cars and racing cars then checkout RJ’s Raceway and Hobbies located in Wheat Ridge, CO!
RJ’s Raceway is a family-owned slot-car racetrack. GDC’s Chris Tomer stopped by and raced a few cars.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now