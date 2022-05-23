Did you know more than 6-million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease?

1 in 3 seniors will die from it and it kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. It’s a serious topic that so many people know so little about, that’s why we want you to grab your bike and get ready for ‘The Ride to End Alzheimer,’ event returning this June!

Cycling Director, Sara Prevost, and volunteer/cyclist, Don Cook, joined GDC to talk about Don's personal story and tie to this event.