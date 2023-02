If you’ve been to Olde Town Arvada then you’ve probably seen Rheinlander German Bakery. It’s the oldest bakery in the area established in 1963 serving up delicious baked goods including gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and sugar free options.

Fat Tuesday is a big celebration for Rheinlander Bakery. They specialize in making different flavors of King Cake! GDC’s Angelica Lombardi is giving us an inside look at how it’s done.