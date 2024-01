‘Rescue Puppy Yoga‘ has found a way to give our community the relaxation of Yoga combined with cute adoptable puppies! They offer classes every last Sunday of the month (barring holidays). Their next class is January 28 at 5pm at Denver Athletic Club.

Raven Robbins is the founder of Rescue Puppy Yoga, and Johnna Adkins is events coordinator. They stopped by GDC along with some adoptable puppies!