‘Reptile Logic: A Corporate Dismemberment’ is an award-winning state play with accolades from across the nation. It was written during the Pandemic. ‘Reptile Logic” is an exploitive tragedy wrapped in the veil of a workplace comedy.

You can catch it now through August 13 at the Vintage Theatre stage in the Aurora Cultural Arts District. The plays director and producer Mike Langworthy and cast member Gin Walker stopped by GDC!