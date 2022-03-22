We have countless remarkable women in the Mile High City, and we asked you to nominate impactful women in your life so we could recognize her accomplishments.

As part of our Remarkable Women campaign, we are highlighting our four nominees who make a difference. Meet Roya Brown. She changes lives in Aurora.

“We teach kids between 3 to 5 years old here. My passion is teaching and impacting the next generation,” Brown said.

Brown gave up her engineering career to help our youth grow and learn.

“I was in the principal office every day trying to give an explanation about my son’s behavior and I thought there was so much disconnect between the school and the students,” Brown said.

So she decided to do something about it. She thought she needed to be inside the school to make a difference, so after 17 years of her engineering career, she quit to become a teacher.