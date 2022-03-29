Fox31 and Channel 2 are honoring remarkable women in Colorado with the Remarkable Women Award campaign.

Brooke Perez is one of our four finalist who have been making a difference in our community.

Brooke has suffered the loss of 3 of her siblings in the last 5 years. 2 of those were from overdoses. Because of these losses she went back to college to get her degree to focus on social work including family law. She volunteers for a couple police departments as a victims advocate.

Brooke’s focus is to help families who have lost someone to addiction and help council those in active addiction including family members.

The most remarkable thing she has done is create a non profit organization called KK Fearless. This is In honor of her sister Krystle and brother Kevan. Her non profit is focusing on ending the stigma of addiction and raising money to put music rooms in rehab facilities. She recently donated $3000 and music instruments to Harvest Farms in Wellington. This is a facility owned and operated by the Denver Rescue mission.

She is actively involved in Denver’s Harm Reduction group. I have all the information for the articles and such if you need them. She is 29 years old and trying to make a impact on helping those who suffer from addiction and their families.

Our final winner will be announced on Thursday and the winner will move on to the National Remarkable Women award.