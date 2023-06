Reds, Whites, and Brews in the Boat is June 24 in Steamboat Springs! It’s your chance to get unlimited wine and craft beer tasting, live music, and more.

They’re offering a great deal for GDC viewers: For $25 you get an unlimited tasting ticket (a $45 dollar value).

Krista Benedetti, President and Co-Owner of Always Mountain Time and host of the event, stopped by GDC virtually.