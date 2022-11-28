Axe Throwing has quickly become a favorite among family and friends when looking for something fun to do, but did you know that it’s a real sport? Primal Axe House in Sheridan is sending eight talented axe throwers to represent Denver at the World Championship for Axe and Knife Throwing based in Appleton, Wisconsin.

GDC’s Cheryl Hwang got the chance to test her talents with the best of the best axe and knife throwers, and learn more about how you can take part in the fun too.

