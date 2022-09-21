‘The Traveling Thai Food Pop-Up’ has finally made its way to the Mile High City, ready to give folks in our community a taste of Thai unlike any other! The best part? It all started from humble beginnings. The concept began when Chef and owner, Dream Kasestatad, started cooking Pad Thai in his apartment and making deliveries on his bike when living in L.A, and since, the business has exploded!

GDC’s Jenna Middaugh was live all morning with Kasestatad, learning more about his specialty and where you can taste it tonight at Diebolt Brewing Co.

To learn more about Dream Kasestatad and his business, click here.