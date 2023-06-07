A fun project just finished up at Pomona High School for visual arts students!

Teens are getting what they call “an experience of a lifetime” as they just finished up a cross-curricular project with a local restaurant.

Photography and culinary juniors and seniors now have the opportunity to take what they’ve learned inside the classroom and apply it to the outside world, taking photos of food and learning the in’s and out’s of a thriving kitchen with the help of local highlands restaurant staple, ‘Bodega Denver’.

In a two part series, GDC’s Spencer Thomas had the chance to catch up with Visual Arts teacher, Melissa Champion, her students taking part in the initiative before the project and also with owner of Bodega Denver, Cliff Blauvelt.

If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to take part in an experience like this, contact Pomona High School Culinary or Visual Arts staff.