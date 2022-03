This weekend, hundreds of people will be plunging into cold water for a good cause for the 2022 Denver Polar Plunge and 5k benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. It all happens this Sunday at Wash Park. Registration opens at 8am and the 5k starts at 9am with the Polar Plunge happening at 10. For more information go to SpecialOlympicsco.org

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction