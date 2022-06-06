2022 is expected to be a record year for weddings, an estimated 2.5 million couples will tie the knot this year! That also means it’s a busy year for bachelor and bachelorette parties. Denver has climbed the list as one of the hot spots this year, we rank as the 10th most popular Bachelorette destination for 2022.

This is according to The Bach App, which is one of the fastest-growing group travel planning apps out there allowing groups to create itineraries, book memorable experiences, split expenses, and more. As part of our wedding series, GDC’s Angelica Lombardi spoke with the co-founder and CEO of the app.