Halloween is of course known as ‘spooky season,’ but we know for our little ones sometimes they can get a little too spooked. So, that’s why it can be a good for parents to get creative this time of year, get them involved in other ways, and safely introduce them to the fun of holiday.

GDC teamed up with Parenting Expert, Master Life Coach, and mom of seven, Hannah Keeley, to learn tips to fear proof your kids this Halloween.

To learn more, click here.