Fox-31 and Channel 2 are raising money for Kenzi’s Causes and their ‘Packz 4 Kidz’ backpack drive. They want to make sure kids have all they need when returning to school this Fall.

Donating just $40 fills a new backpack with school supplies! The backpacks will be given out on Saturday, August 12 starting at 9am until they run out.

Chad Brady, Board President for Kenzi’s Causes, and Brandy Radey from Suncor stopped by GDC. Suncor is matching the first $30,000 in donations!