Our Great Day Colorado photographer, editor, car guy and all around pal is on the wait list for a kidney transplant. He was diagnosed with diabetes at age 18. He describes dialysis as a full time job, having to go in for treatments 8 hours at a time. His UCHealth nurse Todd Bono came on the show to talk about how anyone can donate an organ and the process. For more information go to UCHealthLivingDonor.org

