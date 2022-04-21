If you like Wasabi and popcorn now you can have them together. Opopop Just released it’s new popcorn flavor today, Wasabi. And it even comes with “Popsticks” so you feel like you are eating sushi. Great Day Colorado host Joana Canals, tried it with Co-host Paula Haddock and Photographer Adrian Cruz and all of them gave it the double thumbs up. Other flavors include, Vanilla Cake Pop, Cinnalicious, and Maui Heat. They make it super easy to eat fresh by sending out a bowl to microwave. Get 10% off today by going to opopop.com

