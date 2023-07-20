You’ve probably heard of the book ‘Around the World in 80 days,’ well one woman is on an adventure just like that. Shari Leid has made it her mission to visit all 50 states to ‘plant the seed of friendship’ everywhere she goes. She’s more than halfway through, with Colorado being her 34th state!

Shari stopped by GDC this morning to share her story and journey with us. You can follow along with Shari’s journey on her instagram here. Her next stop on her journey is Casper, Wyoming. You can also learn more about Shari by visiting her website here.