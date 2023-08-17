One of the best summer dinners is happening next week, the annual ‘Tomato Dinner’ at the iconic Boulder restaurant ‘Oak at Fourteenth’! You can enjoy a 5-course meal featuring the beloved heirloom fruit. GDC had the chance to catch up with chef Yong Peter Ho, to learn more about the event and what tasty dishes will be featured on the menu this year.

Try some of this delicious food for yourself at oak’s annual tomato dinner with Speedwell and Red Wagon Farms.

It’s happening next Tuesday, August 22nd at 5pm at the restaurant in Boulder.

You’ll enjoy 5-courses for only 75-dollars, with an optional 50-dollar beverage pairing.

Reserve your tickets now by calling ‘oak at fourteenth’ at 303-444-3622 or click here.