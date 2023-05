May is mental health awareness month, and the Denver-based nonprofit “Envision : You” is holding its annual Garden Party at the Denver Botanic Gardens on May 20th. “Envision : You” addresses mental health concerns of the “LGBTQ Plus” community. CEO of ‘Envision : You,’ Steven Haden, was in-studio to tell us all about the event and what’s to come for the non-profit organization in the future.

