We were mixing drinks for a good cause this morning!

‘World Mental Health Day’ is October 10th, and Nocturne Jazz and Supper Club’ is hosting a special fundraiser to raise awareness. They’re doing a ‘Spirit-Free Cocktail Competition’ pitting Denver’s top bartenders against each other as they showcase their favorite non-alcoholic cocktails. GDC spoke with lead bartender Paul Webb and Co-owner, Nicole Mattson, to learn more about the inaugural event.

It’s all happening on Tuesday, October 10th from 7 to 10 pm at Nocturne.

A collection of select Colorado bartenders will show off their top spirit-free creations, alongside valuable mindfulness coaching and live jazz! Proceeds support ‘Culinary Hospitality Outreach Wellness’.

To learn more, click here.