One new restaurant in Lakewood is bringing the Coastal Baja to Colorado!

Lady Nomada is known for their street tacos, creative cocktails and colorful ambiance! Their original location is in Olde Town Arvada. They recently expanded to the Belmar Shopping District where they opened this new, second location in May 2023.

We had a chance to sit down with their team and head chef who has years of experience perfecting his craft in the Denver food scene. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi visited their newest location to get an inside look!