Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and activist Shamarr Allen stopped by the GDC studios and performed LIVE! Shamarr is the definition of New Orleans. He just performed in Telluride and is out with a new single, ‘Internet Troll Anthem’. ‘Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs’ perform LIVE at Dazzle in Denver on 8/16. Grab your tickets here.

LIVE performance on GDC: