When you think of the Denver dining scene, there is a delicious cuisine that seems to be missing as you adventure and graze through what our city has to offer, and that is ‘Columbian’!

Lucky for the Mile High City, one local chef and business owner is trying to change that and bring some traditional spice to our region. Born and raised in Columbia, he is brining a taste of his roots to the South Broadway area with a new café called ‘LaTinto Café.’ The new spot opened last weekend and GDC’s Angelica Lombardi took to it’s location to get an inside look!