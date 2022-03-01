Tips to navigate the 2022 wedding boom with Kelsey Bledsoe of Birch & Honey Collective

March 1st is National Wedding Planning day! 2022 is a record-breaking year for weddings, more couples are planning on ‘saying I do’ than ever before. According to a report from ‘The Knot,’ there are an estimated 2.6 million weddings happening this year and Colorado vendors are feeling the impact. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi sat down with Kelsey Bledsoe, the owner of Birch & Honey Collective to get some tips on how to navigate the 2022 wedding boom.



