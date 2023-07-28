July is National Picnic Month! It’s a perfect time to get people together and have a picnic.

Donn Paul, member of ‘Julian’s Recipe‘, stopped by GDC virtually with his best picnic snacks and hacks.

Julian’s Recipe Savory Pretzel Bread Bruschetta:

Ingredients:

1 Julian’s Recipe Butter & Sea Salt Pretzel Baguette

1 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1/4 tbsp. olive oil

Ground salt

Ground pepper

1 tbsp. chopped basil

Sliced cheddar cheese

Dijon mustard

Directions:

Bake the Julian’s Recipe Pretzel Baguette according to the package, and slice.

Mix tomatoes, onions, and basil with olive oil and add salt & pepper to taste.

Top pretzel bread with cheddar cheese while bread is still warm, let melt.

Spoon tomato mixture onto baguettes and top with a small drop of Dijon mustard. Serve immediately.