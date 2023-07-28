July is National Picnic Month! It’s a perfect time to get people together and have a picnic.
Donn Paul, member of ‘Julian’s Recipe‘, stopped by GDC virtually with his best picnic snacks and hacks.
Julian’s Recipe Savory Pretzel Bread Bruschetta:
Ingredients:
1 Julian’s Recipe Butter & Sea Salt Pretzel Baguette
1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
1/2 cup finely chopped onions
1/4 tbsp. olive oil
Ground salt
Ground pepper
1 tbsp. chopped basil
Sliced cheddar cheese
Dijon mustard
Directions:
Bake the Julian’s Recipe Pretzel Baguette according to the package, and slice.
Mix tomatoes, onions, and basil with olive oil and add salt & pepper to taste.
Top pretzel bread with cheddar cheese while bread is still warm, let melt.
Spoon tomato mixture onto baguettes and top with a small drop of Dijon mustard. Serve immediately.