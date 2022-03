This is National Consumer Protection Week, a time to make sure you know how to keep yourself and your money safe. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh spoke to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about some of the biggest scams to look out for. Today’s topic is donation scams. If you lose money to a scam, report it to the AG’s Office by calling 800-222-4444 or filling out a report online at StopFraudColorado.gov.

