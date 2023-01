Celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year at one of Denver’s biggest Chinese new year parties!

‘Nathan Yip Foundation’ puts on the best celebration with a full Chinese-Latino dinner, spectacular performances, Chinese “night market” and more!

GDC caught up with Jill Shenkel Henwood, the Executive Director of the Nathan Yip Foundation as well as Kevin Tung, to learn more about what is in store for this year!

For more information, click here.