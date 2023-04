Musical sister duo, ‘Aly & AJ,’ make their way to The Mile High City for a concert at the Summit downtown, Denver. GDC’s Spencer Thomas had the chance to catch up with the two ‘With Love From’ singers about their new album, how their music has changed since the 2000’s and what fans can expect when walking in the doors for the concert come April 4th!

To learn more or snag tickets, click here.