This upcoming weekend (10/21), one local non-profit is hosting its 105th Freedom Fund Banquet. It’ll be a night of celebration and support at CSU Pueblo.

The event is all about coming together to honor and empower individuals who have fought for freedom and equality.

Besides the food, LIVE entertainment, and inspiring speeches, Mrs. Colorado American will be there and she will be performing a special act.

Natalie Oliver-Atherton stopped by GDC to talk about her one woman show!