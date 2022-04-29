Fitness star and actress Kelly Greyson stars in the cyber-thriller trilogy Fortress along Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe and Chad Michael Murray. It hits theaters April 29th. Kelly not only looks great, but she is strong enough to do her own stunts. She talks to GDC host Joana Canals on Joana’s Fitness Fix about how she works out to stay in shape for the challenge. She also talks about what it was like work with Bruce Willis in his last film. For more information go to KellyGreyson.com

