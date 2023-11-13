There are 14 mountains on Earth over 8000meters (26,000ft+), and you probably know of Mount Everest and K2. But, have you heard about Annapurna?

Annapurna is widely considered the most dangerous of the 14 mountains. One out of every three climbers that attempts Annapurna dies trying. Less than 300 people have summited and 70 have died trying.

Don Bowie is a world-class mountaineer who lives and trains in Colorado. It took Don 13 years and six expeditions to stand on the summit of Annapurna. And, he did it without the use of supplemental oxygen.

Don stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.