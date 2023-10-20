For nearly four decades, Mother’s Milk Bank has been collecting, processing, and distributing donor human milk to babies across the country. Mother’s Milk Bank says human donor milk is magic.

Every ounce of human milk contains hundreds of vital nutrients—nutrients that make a life-saving difference for fragile babies across the country. But, recently the demand for donor human milk has been on the rise.

Rachel Goodman, Director of Clinical Relations for Mother’s Milk Bank, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.