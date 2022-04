She wears the crown proudly for Denver county and now Alexis Grace Stritt is making a run for the Miss Colorado USA Pageant. If she wins she will represent Colorado during the Miss USA telecast. You can watch Alexis and others compete at the annual Miss Colorado USA Competition in Greeley at the Union Colony Civic Center from July 1st through the 3rd. Get tickets online at MissColoradoUSA.com or at the box office.

