Savannah Cavanaugh is Miss Colorado. She’s partnering with the American Lung Association to raise awareness for lung health, the damaging effects of vaping and smoking, and the Fight For Air Climb.

The Fight For Air Climb is May 6th at Coors Field at 8am.

Savannah and Donna Peace, Executive Director of the American Lung Association, stopped by GDC and chatted with Chris Tomer.