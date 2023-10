If you are looking for something to do over the weekend, visit Castlewood Canyon State Park for some free live music! Mark Cormican is performing this Sunday, October 8th at Pikes Peak Amphitheater. Mark has been donating his time and talents to benefit Friends of Castlewood Canyon State Park for years now and joined us live in studio for a special preview and performance.

The concert is free with park admission, donations are always appreciated. You can learn more online here.