‘Low Card Denver 2023’ is returning to the Gaylord Rockies Resort for its 6th annual event that circles around health and nutrition. It’s the largest conference of its kind, providing an amazing educational opportunity for people both near and far, addressing the latest science, as well as nutritional approaches.

GDC caught up with Dr. Jeffry Gerber, and Dr. Richard Johnson, to learn more about the event!

To get more information, click here.