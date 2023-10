There’s plenty of spooky and fun events happening across the state this weekend, and this next one, is one not to miss!

‘Los Chingones’ is taking spooky festivities to the next level with their annual ‘Dia De Los Muertos Sip & Paint event.

GDC caught up with Senior Multi Unit Manager Sophie Vidal, and VP of Marketing, Devin Handler, to tell us more about upcoming events full of food and fun!

To learn more about their events, click here.