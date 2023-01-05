If you’re a bride-to-be or your wedding day has come and gone, we can all agree there are special behind the scene moments that may never get caught on camera, that is, unless you’ve hired this dynamic duo! Meet Colorado locals, Brookey Wilson and Lexie Heil, founders of ‘Follow the Bride,’ a content creating business that captures behind the scenes moments, and small details throughout ones wedding day.

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi had the chance to chat with the young entrepreneurs about how they got their start, how ‘Follow the Bride’ works, and what the future entails!

To learn more, click here.