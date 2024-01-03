Sophia Ritchie is uniting teens across the metro area to address the mental health crisis.

Sophomore Sophia Ritchie is partnering with Denver-based non-profit ‘Project Helping’ to create a teen advisory board to discuss the mental health challenges of youth and work towards a brighter future. Mental health resources available in Colorado

“We’re hoping to destigmatize mental health and create safe communities for people across the state that can really make a difference and help people,” Ritchie said. “Depending where you go, it can be different, and the more people we can get to share their voices and their stories, the better we can work to make things better.”

Sophia stopped by GDC and talked with Chris Tomer.