We all live busy lives, right? It’s easy to get caught up in the same routine, but its important to remember to take a step back and enjoy life, sometimes from the perspective of a kid! That’s what the local organization, ‘MTNKDS,’ aims to provide Coloradans, focusing on fun, adventurous, and joyful exploration through monthly meet ups. GDC Host Chris Tomer talked with a few of those members to learn more about the mission behind the organization.

