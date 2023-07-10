Something pretty big is taking over Denver next month that’s put on by a Colorado nonprofit called, ‘Asian Girls Ignite.’

Inspired by the bustling night markets throughout Asia, ‘The Elevasian Night Market Fundraiser’ gathers AAPI women-led and owned food and beverage vendors, artists, businesses, and more for one special night. It’s happening on Saturday, August 19th, but today we have a special preview with ‘Laura Young’ the Event Director and ‘Shauna Medeiros-Tuilaepa,’ owner and operator of ‘No Ke Aloha,’ which is a local food vendor, to learn more about the event has in store this year.

