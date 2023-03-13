Today on Great Day Colorado, we had the honor of meeting a young teen who is making big moves in our community.

St. Mary’s Academy freshmen, Sophia Richie, is involved with the ‘Youth Roots’ leadership program, a non-profit that works to empower high school students to tackle community issues. GDC had the chance to chat with the young communitarian to learn more about how she and her peers are working to raise funds for students struggling with financial issues locally.

To learn more about the ‘Youth Roots’ program, and how you can donate, click here.