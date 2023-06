A local food blogger is making a name for herself on the new season of PBS’ ‘The Great American Recipe’.

It premieres this coming Monday and features nine talented home cooks who will be showcasing their culinary expertise. GDC’s Spencer Thomas spoke with ‘The Great American Recipe’ contestant, Abbe Odenwalder, to learn more about her love for cooking and what it was like to star on the show!

To learn more about Abbe’s food blog, click here.