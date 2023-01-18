Colorado is a winter wonderland today, and one of our guests this morning is no stranger to the snow! Local extreme skier, and Denver native, Chris Anthony, caught up with GDC Hosts Chris Tomer and Spencer Thomas, regarding his new documentary, ‘Mission Mount Mangart’. The award winning film is about the legendary Colorado 10th Mountain Division of WWI.

The best part? This internationally ranked alpine skier added how this documentary is benefiting the ‘Chris Anthony, Youth Initiative Project,’ which aims to improve quality of life through introducing youth to educational enrichment opportunities in the great out doors.

